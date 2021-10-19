SKYCTC is hosting FAFSA Fiesta Days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College’s Financial Aid office will host two FAFSA Fiesta Days for any individuals who have not completed the FAFSA for the 2022-2023 school year.

There will complimentary food and beverages while they get help with their FAFSA questions.

“Completing the FAFSA is the first step toward securing federal financial aid,” says Jennifer Noble, SKYCTC’s AVP of Business Affairs and Interim Director of Financial Aid. “Anyone who is considering college should complete the FAFSA because most schools require it before they consider a student for institutional scholarships. We know the process can seem daunting, but it’s important. That’s why we are making it more fun and accessible with our FAFSA Fiesta events.”

Staff from SKYCTC will answer questions about the FAFSA and get students and families through the process, which should only take about 20-30 minutes.

This event is open to anyone who wants FAFSA help, including high school seniors, adults interested in going to college in the spring, and their families.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is suggested. Interested students should bring with them to the event their social security card and their 2020 tax information. If a dependent, attendees should bring their parent/guardian tax information.

The events will take place on Sunday, October 24th, and Thursday, November 4th in Bowling Green on Main Campus in the Welcome Center.

Registration is not required, but those registered in advance will be entered into a drawing for a $500 SKYCTC scholarship.

To register for Sunday, Oct. 24, FAFSA Fiesta go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d49a5a82fabf49-fafsa25

To register for Thursday, Nov. 4, FAFSA Fiesta go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d49a5a82fabf49-fafsa26

Walk-ins welcome!

Bring your 2020 tax returns with you.

Free food and drinks

Scholarship drawing for pre-registrants

CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks required.

For more information and to pre-register, visit skyctc.edu or email:southcentral-financialaid@kctcs.edu

