Advertisement

Suffer from migraines? This virtual event could bring you some relief

Fall is the primetime for migraines, according to Norton Healthcare.
Fall is the primetime for migraines, according to Norton Healthcare.(nyulangone.org)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An upcoming event will bring migraine sufferers up to speed on the most recent treatment options.

On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, the Norton Healthcare 2021 Neuroscience Expo will be held virtually.

When it comes to treatments, there have been significant advancements. The Neuroscience Expo will cover the most recent advancements in treatment, rehabilitation, and support resources. Neurologists and neuropsychologists, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapists, will be among the presenters.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease are among the other topics that will be covered.

Participants must pre-register for the event. More information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Police investigate fatal accident in Glasgow
The house on 1978 Bristow Rd was completely demolished after the fire.
House on Bristow Road a total loss after fire
Several arrests and citations resulted from increased patrols during the Redneck Rave held in...
Increased patrols due to Redneck Rave results in several citations, arrests
Bryson Pickerell
Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident
The pandemic caused the fund that pays social security benefits to take a hit.
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Beshear: Ky. COVID numbers continuing on positive trend
File image
Loan Program offering $20 million in loans to rural hospitals
Red Cross enters third week of emergency blood and platelet shortage
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
Richie Faulkner had a medical complication that kills most people while he performed at Louder...
Judas Priest guitarist recounts Louisville surgery that saved his life: ‘I’m literally made of metal now’