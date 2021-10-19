Advertisement

Window-down weather continues!

Seasonable and comfortable conditions stay with us this evening.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a day filled with plentiful sunshine, we’ll cool things down tonight with lows dipping to the low 50s and upper 40s.

Now & later
Now & later(wbko)

A high pressure system over south central Kentucky will keep our rain chances at bay and sunshine here to stay. We’re tracking continued fall-like conditions into the remainder of the week. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning but beyond that, we’re back on a dry track. Daytime highs will flirt with the upper 60s by the end of the work week and start to the weekend. Isolated showers pop in by Sunday, though they’ll be very hit or miss and not a complete washout. This quiet weather pattern has also been accompanied by low levels of pollen in the area as well! Very comfortable temperature and allergy wise.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 60. Winds SW at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 75. Low 48. Winds W at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 68. Low 48. Winds W-12.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 90 (2016)

Record Low: 28 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+5.87″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Low (2.6 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6502 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sunny and seasonably cool to start the week!