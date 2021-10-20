Advertisement

Abound Credit Union expands to second location and partners up with Warren County Schools to teach financial literacy

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abound Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate its second location.

The first one is on Gary Farms Boulevard.

With the expansion, the credit union is focusing on teaching financial education in schools.

“With Warren County Schools, just like every other school system, what we do is, we really try to help those in high school, middle and elementary school, better understand how to manage money, how to make better decisions, into their own financial lives,” says President & CEO of Abound Credit Union, Ray Springsteen.

“So we’re excited to partner with Abound for the future of the students of the Warren County Public Schools District and we’re excited to have a credit union that will come in and stand in front of our students and teaches them about things like writing checks, financial literacy, low-interest loans, and what they need to do when they get out there in the real world,” adds Lauren Thurmond, the communications coordinator at Warren County Public Schools.

The new location on Penn Drive near Nashville Road is expected to open in the Spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

