Another sunny and warm day before rain, cooler air arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was splendid with mostly sunny skies followed by afternoon thin clouds. Wednesday will feature more of the same, though it will be slightly warmer!

Going on a walk today? Should be pleasantly warm conditions along with sunshine! (WBKO)

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast, with breezy west-southwesterly winds bringing in highs in the mid 70s for most with a few reaching the upper 70s! Clouds will increase late in the day with shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday, and will continue for the first half of the day. A few rumbles are possible, but this will mostly be a rain only event. An umbrella will be handy for the morning commute on Thursday, but the umbrella may be left in the car by the afternoon and evening as drier air moves back into the region. Areas east of I-65 will likely see rain for much of the day, though drier air will prevail after sunset! The cooler air will also move in with the dry air for the end of the week. Friday will have variably cloudy skies behind the front with highs only in the mid 60s .

The weekend will quickly rebound with low-to-mid 70s for highs and low temperatures only in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will see the return of moisture as isolated showers will be possible. The chances for rain continues early next week with both Monday and Tuesday featuring only isolated showers possible along with warm high temperatures in the mid 70s. The pattern for near-to-above normal temperatures continues along with the return of above normal precipitation for the region through October into early November.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 60. Winds SW at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 75. Low 48. Winds W at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 67. Low 45. Winds W at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 46

Record High Today: 88 (1908)

Record Low Today: 26 (1917)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 4 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7827 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 75

Yesterday’s Low: 42

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+5.87″)

