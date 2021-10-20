Advertisement

Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate ATV thefts

Stolen ATV's out of Barren County
Stolen ATV's out of Barren County(Barren County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after two ATV’s were reportedly stolen.

According to officials, both ATVs are Honda TRX420 and were stolen from the Etoile area approximately last week.

The black four-wheeler has a Badland winch on the front of a custom-built front push bumper with the initials “SR” welded in the base of the bumper.

The red four-wheeler is standard.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these ATV’s, should contact the office at (270) 651-2771.

The Sheriff's Office is working a theft of 2 four-wheelers, pictured below. Both are Honda TRX420. These were stolen...

Posted by Barren County Sheriffs' Office on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Police investigate fatal accident in Glasgow
Several arrests and citations resulted from increased patrols during the Redneck Rave held in...
Increased patrols due to Redneck Rave results in several citations, arrests
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Accident
Pursuit and crash in Hardin County results in death of motorcyclist

Latest News

Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez and Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar
Federal prosecution of La Placita robbery concludes with Final Sentencings
Savannah Dillard and Sierra Hanson will open 'The Barkmore' for boarding November 22.
Sister-owned Bowling Green Pet Daycare set to open in November
NAACP
NAACP Mask Distribution
DISNEY
Disney Trunk or Treat