Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate ATV thefts

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after two ATV’s were reportedly stolen.

According to officials, both ATVs are Honda TRX420 and were stolen from the Etoile area approximately last week.

The black four-wheeler has a Badland winch on the front of a custom-built front push bumper with the initials “SR” welded in the base of the bumper.

The red four-wheeler is standard.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these ATV’s, should contact the office at (270) 651-2771.

The Sheriff's Office is working a theft of 2 four-wheelers, pictured below. Both are Honda TRX420. These were stolen... Posted by Barren County Sheriffs' Office on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

