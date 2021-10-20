BG City Commission approves construction of new fire station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners authorized the construction of a new fire station during their meeting today.

During the meeting, commissioners awarded a contract through noncompetitive negotiations to Brandstetter Carrol out of Lexington, for agricultural and engineering services.

This was for the new fire station and training center, with a cost not to exceed $540,000.

The new fire station will be built across from the current station, which will allow for training and other work to be done on-site.

Commissioners approved the contract by a unanimous vote.

