BG City Commission approves construction of new fire station
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners authorized the construction of a new fire station during their meeting today.
During the meeting, commissioners awarded a contract through noncompetitive negotiations to Brandstetter Carrol out of Lexington, for agricultural and engineering services.
This was for the new fire station and training center, with a cost not to exceed $540,000.
The new fire station will be built across from the current station, which will allow for training and other work to be done on-site.
Commissioners approved the contract by a unanimous vote.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.