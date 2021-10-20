Bus shortages impacting Russellville Independent School District, school will dismiss students early on Friday

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - It is a nationwide problem that is now significantly impacting the Russellville Independent School District, bus driver shortages.

Conrad Reding is the director of transportation with the school district and says, “up until this week we’ve been very fortunate to have enough drivers to cover our routes, we even have, currently have two classroom teachers that are subbing as bus drivers and one is driving an afternoon route, one is driving a morning route.

The bus driver shortage is a problem all too familiar to anyone in the region, but Russellville says, ”our schedules have never been altered. by bus shortage, we’ve had individuals that have filled in and, and been flexible and made arrangements, combining routes, those types of things. And up until this week, we haven’t had to make any adjustments to our schedule because of any bus driver shortages,” added Reding.

That was until the school realized this Friday would be an issue.

“We’re dismissing the students early due to obligations that we’re just unable to fulfill between bus driver shortages,” says Reding.

The Russellville Preschool Academy, Russellville High School, and Russellville Middle School will all dismiss its students at 1:30 p.m.

Stevenson Elementary will dismiss its students at 2:05 p.m.

As of today, we have more transportation obligations to our district and schools on Friday than we can cover with... Posted by Russellville Independent Schools on Monday, October 18, 2021

“We have bus drivers with family concerns that they have to attend to, you know, just the normal everyday thing that you see with all employers. And due to those individuals not being able to run their routes, we’re having to combine a couple of routes and just felt like at this point, dismissing school early was our only viable option,” added Reding.

Reding says that he hopes parents understand the situation, “we just ask for your patience and your understanding. This is obviously not just a Russellville Independent Schools problem, it’s statewide, it’s nationwide, we’re seeing shortages all across our nation.”

And if you’re interested in applying to be a bus driver?

“We do currently have an opening for a full-time bus driver that would fulfill the one driver need that we had and we’re always accepting applications for substitute bus drivers as well,” says Conrad.

Last week we told you about Barren County who’s facing a different kind of need, they’re in need of substitute bus drivers, Superintendent Bo Matthews alongside other school officials have stepped up to take some bus routes.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.