Columbia Gas of Ky. expects ‘more significant’ increase in heating prices this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s finally fall, the time of year where the temperatures start to drop and you debate putting on the heat or not. But you may want to think twice as heating prices are expected to increase this winter.

“Typically we have an increase in our prices about this time of year but this year, that increase is expected to be more significant,” said Risa Richardson, the communications manager for Columbia Gas of Kentucky.

This is all due to a national and global shortage of the reserves of natural gas, in turn driving up the costs.

“If they are struggling to pay the cost of their bills this winter, we have plenty of help available and so we urge people to know we are here to help assistances available. We want people to be safe,” Richardson said.

People in Kentucky can go to the Columbia Gas website to get information.

“From federal assistance, state assistance for people that are renters and need assistance with their utility bills. Just reach out, don’t wait and don’t feel like we don’t care because we absolutely do. We want you to be warm, we want you to be safe,” Richardson said.

There are also some tips on how to save energy and reduce some intake in your home that will help your wallet out.

“Making sure that people know how to make their homes energy efficient and that they’re not losing money out of their windows and doors,” Richardson said.

It’s tough because the pandemic has already hit people so hard this year, but if you consider turning down the heat at night along with implementing other energy efficient steps in your home, the increase won’t be as noticeable.

