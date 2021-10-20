Crime Stoppers: Stolen Minibike

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a minibike from a local retail store.

On October 1, 2021 an employee arrived at work on his minibike. Later another employee observed a man take the bike from the parking lot to an adjacent store, and load the bike into the trunk of a car.

Surveillance footage captured the incident. A man wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with dark stripes, and a baseball cap is seen in the video, loading the bike and driving off. The vehicle is a black four-door Mitsubishi with black wheels. The mini bike that was taken is covered with Realtree camouflage.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

