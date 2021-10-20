Federal prosecution of La Placita robbery concludes with final sentencings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men involved in a series of robberies including one at La Placita that resulted in a death were sentenced Monday.

Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez was sentenced to 262 months in prison. Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar was sentenced to 460 months in prison.

The men were involved in the March 2017 robbery of La Placita on Morgantown Road that resulted in the death of Jose Cruz. Cruz and his son were in the store at the time. He tried to stop the robbers, but was shot and killed.

These sentencings culminated the prosecution of 12 persons who were charged with conspiring to commit a total of 15 armed robberies in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and North Carolina between December 2016 and September 2017. Most of the defendants resided in Nashville, Tennessee. All were present in the United States illegally.

Reyes, who was directly involved in the robbery of La Placita in Bowling Green, was facing a life sentence prior to entry of a guilty plea. Evidence presented at Caballero’s trial showed that Cruz attempted to restrain Reyes inside the store as the robbery concluded and was shot by Reyes during a struggle in close quarters.

The evidence at trial established that Caballero was the organizer and leader of the robbery conspiracy. Caballero was present for all but one of the 15 charged robberies directing the other coconspirators from outside the store. After each robbery, Caballero met at another location with co-conspirators and divided the proceeds of the robbery. Caballero has illegally entered the United States and been removed five times.

“Those responsible for the senseless and heartbreaking loss of life in this case will now rightfully spend decades in prison for their crimes,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “The FBI, the Bowling Green Police Department, the federal and state agencies who provided assistance, and the prosecutors who litigated the cases all worked tirelessly and performed admirably throughout the process to ensure justice was served.”

“This investigation, leading to the arrest, conviction, and sentencing of Caballero and 11 other members of his robbery crew highlights the value and effectiveness of combining local, state, and federal resources to combat violent criminals,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office. “It is a tragedy that someone died as a result of the defendants’ brazen conduct; however, we hope that these sentences will provide some solace to the victim’s family and serve as a reminder to those who wish to harm the citizens of the Commonwealth that FBI Louisville and its law enforcement partners will find you and hold you accountable.”

