Gobble-gobble, WCPS is collecting turkeys to help out families

WCPS
WCPS(WCPS Facebook Page)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Turkey day is not that far away, 36 days away to be exact.

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 25 this year.

Each year there are families who won’t get to enjoy the holiday because they just don’t have the extra money to spend on what can be an expensive meal.

In fact, some studies say on average families will spend between $300 and $350 on a Thanksgiving meal.

WCPS collecting turkeys
WCPS collecting turkeys(WCPS Facebook Page)

Warren County Public Schools is looking to help those families that might need a little help to have a nice Thanksgiving holiday.

WCPS is collecting turkeys to help their families in need.

If you would like to donate a turkey or turkeys, please contact Toni Langevin at (270) 781-5150.

