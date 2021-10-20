Advertisement

House passes Guthrie’s Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Bill

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie’s (KY-02) National Centers of Excellence in Advanced and Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill encourages innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Guthrie, who serves as Republican Leader of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, helped introduce this bipartisan bill with Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ).

We need to ensure that we have next-generation pharmaceutical manufacturing in the U.S. to produce treatments for current and future health care needs. Increased adoption of these technologies could open the door to a more robust U.S. manufacturing base, lower production costs, and a more secure drug supply chain. This legislation will help move us in the right direction by fostering innovations in pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, said Guthrie.

