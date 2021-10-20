Advertisement

Light Up the Capitol! Opportunity to sponsor a lightbulb on Capitol marquee

Light Up the Capitol event.
Light Up the Capitol event.(Warren County Public Library)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of ‘Downtown Lights Up’ on Friday, December 3, red and green bulbs will light up the Capitol Arts Center’s marquee.

The community has the opportunity to sponsor a lightbulb for $25 each or five for $100. The Warren County Public Library said that sponsors will be recognized on a poster displayed outside the Capitol Arts Center. All proceeds go directly back to the Capitol.

You can purchase a light bulb at https://warrenpl.org/capitol/light/.

