Meet the ‘Big Twigs’ now at Lake Malone State park

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family of three has moved into Lake Malone State Park, and they call themselves the Big Twigs! Three giant sculptures of human-like creatures now sit at different areas of the park, each with its own purpose.

“They are all doing something, and when we brought these about we wanted to encourage people to get outdoors to move more,” Beth Newman, Muhlenberg County’s director of tourism, said. For example, Bobber Malone can be seen fishing, while Happy Malone is camping and roasting a marshmallow by a fire.

Steve Brock, an artist from Sevierville Tennessee designed and created the Big Twigs. “He is so talented, he does all kinds of things like this, he does a lot of work for the city of Gatlinburg and Dollywood bringing art and sculptures to life,” Newman explained.

The Felix E. Martin Junior Foundation provided a grant to help get the Big Twigs to the park. Matching donations were also provided by Old National Bank and Owensboro Health.

“It’s really neat to me because we don’t have a lot in this area and it really brings people out to view stuff and get one with nature,” one tourist said.

Since the addition of the Big Twigs, those with Lake Malone State Park have seen an increase in tourism. “We’ve seen people from all over there’s been a steady stream of traffic,” Newman said. They even installed a traffic counter right before the new attraction was established, which has shown September as the biggest month yet for the park, almost double the amount of traffic since April just in September.

“It’s wonderful to see kids and families come out and see the big toys and especially like the little kids they seem to be pretty impressed with them because of their size.”

The Big Twigs were made durable so kids are welcome to safely play on them. The park is free to visit and open from dawn until dusk. Lake Malone closes for the Winter season mid November.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.