NAACP to distribute masks to community that kids can decorate

By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP Community Development Committee is sponsoring a “Mask Distribution” on October 23 at four locations in the city.

The free masks are for both kids and adults. Children will be able to decorate masks for Halloween, along with masks to take home.

Members from the NAACP will be handing out the masks at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday:

-Housing Authority Learning Center

-Powerhouse Ministries

-George Washington Carver Center

-Bowling Green Junior High School

