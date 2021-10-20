National numbers paint an unflattering picture of college student drinking habits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In spite of a legal drinking age set at 21, college students break the law routinely.

That should not come as a surprise to anyone but the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows how often it happens.

The survey asked college students, ages 18 to 22, if they had consumed alcohol in the previous month.

52.5 percent said they had.

Perhaps more alarming, 33 percent said they had also engaged in binge drinking during the previous month.

Alcohol consumption by college students was 20 to 30 percent higher than their non-college counterparts throughout the survey.

Local college students expressed some theories on the findings.

“It’s definitely a coping mechanism,” UofL undergrad Anna White said. “I’ve noticed a lot of people who do use it a lot but I personally don’t. I don’t think it should be used as much.”

“It’s just one of those things where you have to experience things to learn,” UofL undergrad Carson Smith said. “And sometimes things don’t work out for the best, which is really unfortunate.”

Studying college students ages 18 to 24, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that, in a year, 1,500 students died from alcohol-related injuries.

The same study found that even non-drinkers are put at risk by alcohol consumption.

696,000 students were assaulted by a student who had been drinking according to the study.

97,000 were victims of alcohol-related sexual assault or date rape.

25 reported experiencing academic consequences from drinking.

“A lot of college students are like, really reckless with their lifestyles,” UofL undergraduate Robert Wise said. “And sometimes they get to the point because they don’t care what happens to them, hurting people around them most times.”

