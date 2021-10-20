Rain returns tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a day of plentiful sunshine, things will take a turn as we head into tonight and tomorrow. We could see a few stray showers overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday Forecast (wbko)

A cold front approaching us from the mid-west will bring some much needed rain into south central Kentucky tomorrow! We’ll see showers and storms roll in throughout the morning and last us into our early afternoon hours. Beyond this cold front, we’ll see much cooler temperatures by Friday - daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 60s! This weekend starts us off to a great start as we track partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 70s. Rain returns on Sunday though, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella around! Daytime highs will remain in the mid 70s heading into the work week, but we’ll also be dealing daily rain chances. None of the incoming showers will pose a severe weather threat or a complete washout, but we will be seeing spotty showers throughout next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 75. Low 48. Winds W at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Low 45. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72. Low 55. Winds S at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 88 (1908)

Record Low: 26 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+0.00″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+5.75″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 4 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7828 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.