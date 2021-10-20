Sister-owned Bowling Green Pet Daycare set to open in November

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green pet owners will get an upgrade to their pet boarding options in November with the opening of ‘The Barkmore.’

This sister-owned, and managed, pet hotel and daycare offers a new experience for pets and pet owners of all kinds.

Boarding options range from a standard room 4 by 4ft room to a luxurious 6 by 10ft room with a TV and viewing camera.

Most siblings do not work well with each other, but these two have a unique relationship. Savannah Dillard worked at All Creatures Animal Hospital, before getting a job for her sister, Sierra Hanson, at the same location.

“As sisters, we butt heads a lot outside,” said Savannah Dillard, co-manager and owner of ‘The Barkmore.’ “But when we actually started working together, we were very blunt with each other like, hey, this needs to be done. And this needs to be done. And Sierra was like, Okay, I’ll get it done. And we flowed so well together. Everyone said, ‘You work really good with your sister’.”

After discussing logistics with their dad, the two sisters realized they could make their dream a reality.

“Once we sat down and worked together, and once we worked together at All Creatures, seeing how good we flowed together, and how we were able to build off each other. I was like, Okay, I think we can do this, I think this will really work,” said Sierra Hanson, the other co-manager of The Barkmore.

Boarding will be available on November 22 and daycare on December 1.

