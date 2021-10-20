BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Kim Parker, a 2nd grade teacher at St. Joseph Interparochial School. The 2nd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “Our Community” which uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Mrs. Parker’s favorite thing about JA is “watching how excited and engage my students are when Mr. Alexander walks in.” She also said, “Junior Achievement is a wonderful program. I love how the program enhances my curriculum. Our volunteer is Mr. Alexander (Mr. A as we call him). He does a great job teaching the lessons. His knowledge and enthusiasm is a refreshing asset to this program. My students and I are very grateful for the JA program.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

