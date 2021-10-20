Two killed in Muhlenberg County motorcycle wreck

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were killed in Muhlenberg County following a collision on KY 175.

Kentucky State Police were requested to the scene around 4:36p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 19 where they determined a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Charlie House, 60, of Greenville, was traveling north on KY 175 with passenger Kimberly House, 52. The couple struck a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado head on that had crossed the centerline into their path.

The Silverado was operated by Danny Cobb, 59, of Graham.

Charlie House was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kimberly House was transported to Muhlenberg County Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said Cobb was not injured.

The investigation and collision reconstruction is still pending by KSP Detective Hunter Carroll.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.