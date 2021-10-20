WKU ‘Wild, Wild Western’ Homecoming Oct. 25-30

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will celebrate Homecoming 2021 with a “Wild, Wild Western” theme throughout the week concluding Saturday, Oct. 30, when the Hilltoppers take on Conference USA rival Charlotte.

“Many of our revered Homecoming traditions were missed in 2020, and we’re happy to announce their return in 2021, as we’re ‘Back in the Saddle Again,’” said Caitlin Greenwell, Senior Director of Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement. “For example, we’re excited to bring the Homecoming Parade back to the City of Bowling Green this year. The parade, which will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, provides a unique opportunity to further unite campus and community.”

Immediately following the parade, Greenwell said all Hilltoppers are invited to gather at the Colonnade on the WKU main campus for Big Red’s Roar, a pep rally featuring Coach Tyson Helton, the WKU Football team, the Big Red Marching Band, WKU Cheer, WKU Dance-Topperettes and a special appearance by Big Red.

“The Big Red’s Roar pep rally will take place for the first time at the historic Colonnade on campus,” Greenwell said. “How appropriate that we are rallying the student body in what was once the former home and entryway to the old football stadium!”

Homecoming Day on Oct. 30 will feature numerous reunions of organizations, Greek groups, athletic teams, academic programs, and more. With the football game kicking off at 3 p.m., Tailgate & Celebrate will begin at noon.

As part of the week’s festivities, the WKU Alumni Association will honor the 30th class of the WKU Hall of Distinguished Alumni. Howard Bailey, Michelle June James, and the late Dr. Rebecca Shadowen will be inducted into this group of noted alumni during a private luncheon sponsored by Franklin Bank & Trust on Oct. 29.

“Homecoming is such a special time of year for the entire Hilltopper Family,” Greenwell noted. “Not only do we welcome home alumni, but we also celebrate our wonderful students, faculty, and staff, as well as our world-class academics and athletics.”

The complete 2021 Homecoming schedule of events can be found at alumni.wku.edu/homecoming.

Highlights include:

Monday, Oct. 25

Dr. Terry Daniels features perspectives from various industry representatives on creating an inclusive culture. DEI Forum for Us – Presented by the WKU Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council at 11:30 a.m. CT, this panel discussion led byfeatures perspectives from various industry representatives on creating an inclusive culture.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Decades Roundup: (‘70-’90s) – This live stream event at 7 p.m. CT celebrates WKU alumni of the 1970s-1990s and will feature panelists and hosts from the WKU Alumni Association National Board of Directors.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Decades Roundup: (‘00s-’20s) – This live stream event at 7 p.m. CT celebrates WKU from 2000 through the present day, featuring panelists and hosts from the WKU Alumni Association National Board of Directors.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 29

WKU Hall of Distinguished Alumni – The 30th class of noted alumni will be inducted at a private luncheon sponsored by Franklin Bank & Trust.



Homecoming Parade – The “Wild, Wild Western” Homecoming Parade will begin on the WKU main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m., travel down State Street to Fountain Square Park, turn left on Main Street, and immediately left on College Street, continuing up College Street to end in front of Cherry Hall.



Big Red’s Roar – Immediately following the Homecoming Parade, Big Red’s Roar pep rally will take place at the historic Colonnade on campus.



WKU Volleyball vs. ODU – The Hilltoppers take on Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

Saturday, Oct. 30

All WKU facilities currently require face masks to enter. The WKU Alumni Association will continue to follow the Healthy on the Hill Guidelines.

The complete 2021 Homecoming schedule of events can be found at alumni.wku.edu/homecoming.

For more information, contact Caitlin Greenwell at caitlin.greenwell@wku.edu or (270) 745-2586.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.