Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club makes annual donations after car show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After raising $15,000 at its annual Charity Car Show, the Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club was able to give that money to three local organizations Wednesday afternoon.

“Our goal is to give back to the community, whatever we can do to give back to the community, and the car show was the best way to do that,” Dave Chrisley, one of the founders of the Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club, said.

The American Cancer Society, Bellewood and The Salvation Army all received a check for at least $4,500 each.

“It’s huge for us, we live off on donations,” Johnny Horton, the commanding officer of The Salvation Army said. “So it’s only by the generosity of the community that allows us to do what we do. and so a huge donation of $4,500 worth of food will help sustain us throughout the Christmas season.”

After the check presentations, the money given to the Salvation Army was directly spent at Kroger for its food bank.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.