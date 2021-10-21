Advertisement

Brief cool-down heading into tomorrow!

A passing cold front will bring cool and refreshing conditions tomorrow.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw a brief line of storms pass through the eastern portions of our viewing area - but it didn’t bring us much rain. Dry conditions continue into tonight, perfect for that nighttime walk!

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wbko)

We’ll be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will roll in overnight - allowing for a much cooler day tomorrow! We’ll see temperatures peaking in the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. However, this cool-down doesn’t last us very long because we’re tracking a warming trend into the weekend. We’ll see daytime highs near 80 by Sunday with isolated storms as well. Beyond that, widely scattered showers and storms will drag into Monday, so you’ll want to keep the rain gear around. We’ll see daily rain chances next week, but none are expected to bring a complete washout or a severe weather threat. Get the latest by downloading our First Alert WBKO weather app, available on any iPhone or android device.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Low 45. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 55. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated storms possible. High 79. Low 62. Winds S at 13 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 77

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 88 (1934)

Record Low: 25 (1952)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 2.40″ (-0.10″)

Yearly Precip: 46.56″ (+5.65″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 43 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: Low (2.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6539 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Accident
Two killed in Muhlenberg County motorcycle wreck
WKU responds to UK student death incident
WKU responds to University of Kentucky student death
Police say the suspect loaded the stolen minibike into the trunk of black 4-door Mitsubishi.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Minibike
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Cool Friday ahead!
Cool Friday ahead!
Getting some errands done this Friday eve? We are tracking rain chances this midday before...
Rain chances increase as cold front brings late-week cool down!
Tracking storm chances for our eastern counties this early afternoon!
Cold front brings rain chances, cooler conditions!
Rain returns tomorrow!
Rain returns tomorrow!