Chili & Cheese luncheon to kick off WKU Homecoming festivities

By Laura Rogers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is tradition for the Chili & Cheese luncheon to officially get WKU Homecoming festivities underway. The event is set to take place on Thursday, October 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Montana Grille.

The luncheon, sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, and presented by Junior Achievement and the WKU Alumni Association, offers food, fun and fellowship and lots of Hilltopper spirit.

This year’s luncheon will be takeout orders and will include an outdoor WKU athletics program starting at noon.

Tickets are $6 and meals include a bowl of Wendy’s chili, a grilled cheese sandwich, a drink, and a Country Oven Bakery dessert. Order your ticket in advance here.

All proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Online orders will be accepted through October 26 at noon. You must wear a mask when picking up your takeout food orders indoors.

The WKU Homecoming game is Saturday, October 30.

