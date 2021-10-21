City of Franklin to celebrate Halloween with Boo Fest event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Franklin announced plans to celebrate Halloween Saturday, Oct 23 with a Boo Fest event on the downtown square.

Events will begin at 4p.m. with Trick or Treating, an interactive ag fun event, and food trucks also will be on College Street until 8p.m.

Other events throughout the evening include a pumpkin carving and decorating contest, lighting of the pumpkins at 6:30p.m., a scavenger hunt from 7 to 9p.m., a petting zoo and pony rides from 5 to 7p.m. and a costume contest beginning at 5p.m. with registration starting at 4p.m.

For more information, visit the Simpson County Judge Executive’s Facebook page.

