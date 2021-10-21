Greenwood advances to 14th District Title match

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the Semi-finals of the 14th District Greenwood defeated South Warren three sets to one Wednesday to advance to the title match locking them into the 4th Region Tournament.

The Gators took the first two sets both 25-22, South Warren would take the third set 25-27 in a shootout before Greenwood would take the fourth 25-19 going onto win the match.

They’ll play the number one team in the region Bowling Green Thursday after the Purples defeated Warren East Tuesday. First serve is set for 6 pm.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.