Advertisement

Greenwood advances to 14th District Title match

Greenwood advances to 14th District Title
Greenwood advances to 14th District Title(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the Semi-finals of the 14th District Greenwood defeated South Warren three sets to one Wednesday to advance to the title match locking them into the 4th Region Tournament.

The Gators took the first two sets both 25-22, South Warren would take the third set 25-27 in a shootout before Greenwood would take the fourth 25-19 going onto win the match.

They’ll play the number one team in the region Bowling Green Thursday after the Purples defeated Warren East Tuesday. First serve is set for 6 pm.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Police investigate fatal accident in Glasgow
Several arrests and citations resulted from increased patrols during the Redneck Rave held in...
Increased patrols due to Redneck Rave results in several citations, arrests
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Volleyball: South Warren Spartans vs Greenwood Gators
Volleyball: South Warren Spartans vs Greenwood Gators
Jerreth Sterns
WKU Football’s Jerreth Sterns named to 2021 Associated Press Midseason All-American Team
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 10-17-21
WKU
Barrett Shoots Under Par in Final Round of Pat Bradley