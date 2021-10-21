Advertisement

Have you seen me? Warren County Public Library looking for owner of stuffed animal

Lost bear found at WCPL, library looking for owner.
Lost bear found at WCPL, library looking for owner.
By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library is looking for the owner of a bear left behind at the Main Library branch.

They say the bear is eager to return to its family and hopes it might be recognized. If you recognize the bear, reach out to the Warren County Public Library.

The library says that in the meantime, the bear is being kept warm and well-fed and is being read lots of stories until it can go home.

