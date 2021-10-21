Local restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain disruptions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From larger chains to local stores, most business owners are dealing with the impacts of supply chain issues.

A family-owned restaurant more than 20 years old, the Spillway Bar and Grill is known for its wings, pizza and other favorites.

“Being in business as long as we have, a lot of people already know the tastes, they come here for certain things,” Co-owner Robert Baxter said.

The restaurant is now sometimes having to substitute certain items locals are used to. “For instance, instead of this type of mushrooms, they don’t have them, so they’ll send us something different,” Baxter explained.

This is a concern for places like the Spillway that work hard to keep their reputation up.

“If it’s a first-time customer, they’ve never been here before, and we’re not selling the product we normally sell, they might not return, so it’s impacted us quite a bit,” Baxter said.

When a delivery truck comes, some items simply do not show up when they are supposed to.

“We don’t know until the day of delivery that you know they’re not available and we even go out and eat a lot too and when we go out we’re told the same thing with other restaurants as well.

At the Spillway, many customers are considerate of the issues most all places are facing. “Every once a while you’ll get some that’s a little mad because they come in and can’t get to certain things, but most people understand right now,” Baxter said.

High demand for items is causing an increase in prices of supplies as well. Another Kentucky restaurant owner took to Facebook asking for patience from customers, saying prices of supplies like fryer oil and chicken wings continue to increase.

“The price on those has increased significantly, so I mean we spent a lot not only not able to get stuff but the prices has really increased a lot too,” Baxter said.

Not to worry, The Spillway still has plenty of food to offer. “We do have a few specialty items that we do as far as homemade.”

But especially the last few months have been difficult for local restaurants as they continue fight the supply chain.

The struggle bus still has steam. If you see your favorite restaurant out of your favorites or changing up their typical... Posted by Kristin M Smith on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.