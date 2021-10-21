Rain chances increase as cold front brings late-week cool down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm with mid 70s in the region along with plentiful sunshine! Thursday is different as clouds increase ahead of a cold front that could deliver some rain in portions of the area!

Getting some errands done this Friday eve? We are tracking rain chances this midday before cooler, drier air moves into the region. It will also be breezy at times behind the cold front! (WBKO)

A cold front moves into the region on Thursday morning and will progress from the west to the east. Ahead of the front, conditions will be warm with morning low temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. As the front moves through south-central Kentucky, showers with a possible rumble of thunder will develop. Areas east of I-65 will likely see rain with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, but should move out by the evening. An umbrella will be handy for midday and early afternoon, but the umbrella may be left in the car by the afternoon and evening as drier air moves back into the region along with clear skies and breezy westerly winds! The cooler air will also move in with the dry air for the end of the week. Friday will be dreary with cloudy skies behind the front and highs only in the low-to-mid 60s.

The weekend will start off with clear and cool conditions with Saturday morning lows in the low-to-mid 40s. During the day, Saturday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and even a few low 70s possible. Saturday night will spell for change as a warm front moves into the region, providing overnight lows only in the low-to-mid 50s along with some cloud coverage. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out Saturday evening into Saturday night, but we anticipate most to remain dry. Sunday will be the warmest day of the foreseeable future as the warm front provides breezy southerly winds, which combined with sunshine and a warm air mass, will result in abnormally warm conditions. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, though a few home thermometers in the low 80s are possible! Sunday will also see the return of moisture as isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

The chances for rain continues early next week with Monday having likely rain and continued breezy conditions as a cold front begins to move through the region. Once the cold front passes, we expect more seasonable conditions for Tuesday featuring only stray showers possible along with stray shower chances. The pattern for near-to-above normal temperatures continues along with the return of above normal precipitation for the region through October into early November.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 73. Low 46. Winds W at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Cool. High 65. Low 45. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible late. High 69. Low 55. Winds S at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High Today: 88 (1934, 1963)

Record Low Today: 25 (1952)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 46)

Pollen Count: Low (2.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6653 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 76

Yesterday’s Low: 44

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+/-0.00″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+5.75″)

