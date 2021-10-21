Students experience TriStar Greenview Hospital’s Surgical Robot System

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A surgical robot from TriStar Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green made an appearance at the SCK Launch Experience.

The SCK Launch Experience gave eighth-graders in Warren County, along with Edmonson County an opportunity to get some hands-on experience with thirty businesses in Bowling Green.

The eighth-graders at the career fair were able to see what it is like to be a surgeon. The exercises the students were experiencing were training exercises that surgeons do in the field.

“Any doctor that is wanting to do robotic surgery has robotic surgery training and then they’re proctored for cases,” said Andrew Bedi, Chief Operating Officer at Tristar Greenview Hospital. “And on our other robots, we actually have training simulators that you can work in in a virtual environment, so you can again practice your skill and do different procedures before you would actually do it on a person.”

The DaVinci Surgical System is one of three systems the hospital uses in its operating rooms. The technology allows the surgeon to complete invasive surgeries that they cannot normally perform.

Students manipulated the arm and moved the beads to see what it was like to perform surgery.

“I think it’s super important for kids to see this. It highlights all the different aspects in healthcare and the things they can do, whether it’s in a surgical suite or just other parts of the hospital,” said Bedi. “So this gives them that hands-on exposure, what happens behind areas that they’re not normally able to go to.”

The hospital had their laparoscopic surgery demonstration for the students, as well as different strength monitoring and rehabilitation devices.

