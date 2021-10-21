Advertisement

Students experience TriStar Greenview Hospital’s Surgical Robot System

Tri-Star Greenview Hospital had their DaVinci Robot Surgical System at the Career Fair.
Tri-Star Greenview Hospital had their DaVinci Robot Surgical System at the Career Fair.(WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A surgical robot from TriStar Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green made an appearance at the SCK Launch Experience.

The SCK Launch Experience gave eighth-graders in Warren County, along with Edmonson County an opportunity to get some hands-on experience with thirty businesses in Bowling Green.

The eighth-graders at the career fair were able to see what it is like to be a surgeon. The exercises the students were experiencing were training exercises that surgeons do in the field.

“Any doctor that is wanting to do robotic surgery has robotic surgery training and then they’re proctored for cases,” said Andrew Bedi, Chief Operating Officer at Tristar Greenview Hospital. “And on our other robots, we actually have training simulators that you can work in in a virtual environment, so you can again practice your skill and do different procedures before you would actually do it on a person.”

The DaVinci Surgical System is one of three systems the hospital uses in its operating rooms. The technology allows the surgeon to complete invasive surgeries that they cannot normally perform.

Students manipulated the arm and moved the beads to see what it was like to perform surgery.

“I think it’s super important for kids to see this. It highlights all the different aspects in healthcare and the things they can do, whether it’s in a surgical suite or just other parts of the hospital,” said Bedi. “So this gives them that hands-on exposure, what happens behind areas that they’re not normally able to go to.”

The hospital had their laparoscopic surgery demonstration for the students, as well as different strength monitoring and rehabilitation devices.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Accident
Two killed in Muhlenberg County motorcycle wreck
WKU responds to UK student death incident
WKU responds to University of Kentucky student death
Police say the suspect loaded the stolen minibike into the trunk of black 4-door Mitsubishi.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Minibike
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Students got real hand-on experience at 30 local businesses.
Students participate in SCK Launch Experience for Hands-On Career Fair
SCK Launch Experience for Bowling Green 8th Graders @ 4
SCK Launch Experience for Bowling Green 8th Graders @ 4
TriStar Greenview Surgical Robot at SCK Launch @ 4
TriStar Greenview Surgical Robot at SCK Launch @ 4
Chili and Cheese
Annual Chili & Cheese event on Thursday, October 28