Advertisement

Students participate in SCK Launch Experience for Hands-On Career Fair

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Middle-schoolers across the Bowling Green Area participated in the SCK Launch Experience Thursday, which gave opportunities for hands-on learning.

The SCK Launch is a hands-on career expo for eighth-graders held each year in Bowling Green. All eighth-graders in Warren County were able to attend, as well as eighth-graders from Edmonson County.

Students had the opportunity to interact with 30 local businesses and explore many of the career paths available in South Central Kentucky. Located at the Knicely Convention Center, the space allowed for interactive exhibits showcasing opportunities in the area to these middle-schoolers.

”A lot of them, you know, have never seen who these companies are,” said Meredith Rozanki, Chief Operating Officer for Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “You may drive by them every day with your parents, but you don’t know what they do. So this gives them an inside look into all these different companies and all these great opportunities right here in our community”.

From a robotic operating room to police and fire exhibits, and even experiencing WBKO’s very own weather wall, there were plenty of opportunities for the students.

As eighth-graders register for high school in the coming months, this event comes just in time to help them decide if they want to choose a career pathway that leads to a nationally portable credential.

“It is so important to get them out, get them connecting with the community, get them interacting with our businesses,” said Rozanki. “And we really are sad about sort of the last year, the COVID year, not having this event, but we’re hoping that we can make it up with great opportunities offered to them at the high school level.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Accident
Two killed in Muhlenberg County motorcycle wreck
WKU responds to UK student death incident
WKU responds to University of Kentucky student death
Police say the suspect loaded the stolen minibike into the trunk of black 4-door Mitsubishi.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Minibike
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Tri-Star Greenview Hospital had their DaVinci Robot Surgical System at the Career Fair.
Students experience TriStar Greenview Hospital’s Surgical Robot System
SCK Launch Experience for Bowling Green 8th Graders @ 4
SCK Launch Experience for Bowling Green 8th Graders @ 4
TriStar Greenview Surgical Robot at SCK Launch @ 4
TriStar Greenview Surgical Robot at SCK Launch @ 4
Chili and Cheese
Annual Chili & Cheese event on Thursday, October 28