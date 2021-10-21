Students participate in SCK Launch Experience for Hands-On Career Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Middle-schoolers across the Bowling Green Area participated in the SCK Launch Experience Thursday, which gave opportunities for hands-on learning.

The SCK Launch is a hands-on career expo for eighth-graders held each year in Bowling Green. All eighth-graders in Warren County were able to attend, as well as eighth-graders from Edmonson County.

Students had the opportunity to interact with 30 local businesses and explore many of the career paths available in South Central Kentucky. Located at the Knicely Convention Center, the space allowed for interactive exhibits showcasing opportunities in the area to these middle-schoolers.

”A lot of them, you know, have never seen who these companies are,” said Meredith Rozanki, Chief Operating Officer for Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “You may drive by them every day with your parents, but you don’t know what they do. So this gives them an inside look into all these different companies and all these great opportunities right here in our community”.

From a robotic operating room to police and fire exhibits, and even experiencing WBKO’s very own weather wall, there were plenty of opportunities for the students.

As eighth-graders register for high school in the coming months, this event comes just in time to help them decide if they want to choose a career pathway that leads to a nationally portable credential.

“It is so important to get them out, get them connecting with the community, get them interacting with our businesses,” said Rozanki. “And we really are sad about sort of the last year, the COVID year, not having this event, but we’re hoping that we can make it up with great opportunities offered to them at the high school level.”

