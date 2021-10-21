Three elementary schools in Monroe County in the top ranks of the state

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Monroe County Schools are celebrating a big accomplishment.

Three elementary schools are among the top-ranked elementary schools in the state of Kentucky.

Superintendent Amy Thompson reacted to the honor of being top-ranked out of almost 800 elementary schools in the bluegrass.

“Recently, we just learned that Gamaliel Elementary School is a National Blue Ribbon School of excellence. We are extremely excited about that, we’re very proud of them and their hard work. But alongside that, we also received some very high rankings from the US News and World Report and Gamaliel Elementary School ranked sixth in the state of Kentucky, Tompkinsville Elementary School ranked 11th and Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School ranked number 34, and that is out of 787 elementary schools in the state of Kentucky,” says Thompson.

At this time, we would like to proudly announce that Monroe County is home to three of the top-ranked elementary schools... Posted by Monroe County School District (KY) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Thompson says they are very proud of the accomplishments and that the mentality is to set goals and not let obstacles stand in the way and work every day to ensure the students receive the best education they can.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.