Advertisement

TriStar Greenview to host ‘Crush the Crisis’ drug take back event

TriStar Greenview annual ‘Crush The Crisis’ event
TriStar Greenview annual ‘Crush The Crisis’ event(Allison Baker)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital will host an opioid take back event Saturday, Oct 23 from 10a.m. to 2p.m. in order to help raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

The event, called Crush the Crisis, aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement officers from the local police department will be on scene collecting tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid), and Oxymorphone (Opana).

Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted, according to the hospital.

COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in place at the event including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection option.

“TriStar Health is committed to raising awareness in our communities about the dangers of opioid addiction,” said Dr. Tama VanDecar, TriStar Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “One way we can prevent misuse and diversion of these potentially addictive medications is through proper disposal. ‘Crush the Crisis’ events provide our communities an opportunity to safely and anonymously discard opioid medication.”

For more information, visit www.TriStarHealth.com/CrushTheCrisis or call 833-582-1970.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Accident
Two killed in Muhlenberg County motorcycle wreck
WKU responds to UK student death incident
WKU responds to University of Kentucky student death
Police say the suspect loaded the stolen minibike into the trunk of black 4-door Mitsubishi.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Minibike
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Chili and Cheese
Annual Chili & Cheese event on Thursday, October 28
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death
Getting some errands done this Friday eve? We are tracking rain chances this midday before...
Rain chances increase as cold front brings late-week cool down!
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument