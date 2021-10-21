TriStar Greenview to host ‘Crush the Crisis’ drug take back event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital will host an opioid take back event Saturday, Oct 23 from 10a.m. to 2p.m. in order to help raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

The event, called Crush the Crisis, aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement officers from the local police department will be on scene collecting tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid), and Oxymorphone (Opana).

Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted, according to the hospital.

COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in place at the event including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection option.

“TriStar Health is committed to raising awareness in our communities about the dangers of opioid addiction,” said Dr. Tama VanDecar, TriStar Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “One way we can prevent misuse and diversion of these potentially addictive medications is through proper disposal. ‘Crush the Crisis’ events provide our communities an opportunity to safely and anonymously discard opioid medication.”

For more information, visit www.TriStarHealth.com/CrushTheCrisis or call 833-582-1970.

