UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death

According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
By WKYT News Staff, Chad Hedrick and Garrett Wymer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has made some changes involving the investigation into the death of student.

Thursday morning, UK announced it was suspending, indefinitely, all activities for new members of all fraternities on campus.

University officials said they planned to act quick and be transparent as the look into the death of 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood. He died Monday after being found unresponsive at the Farmhouse Fraternity.

The coroner listed his cause of death as presumed alcohol toxicity.

Hazelwood was a new member of Farmhouse.

UK will also require new training for all fraternities on campus, focusing on hazing prevention, bystander intervention and university expectations.

UK adminstrators are meeting with fraternity and sorority life student leaders to speak with them about the changes.

We have learned UK Police did file a liquor law violation against the Farmhouse Fraternity on Monday, the day Hazelwood was found. The violation includes underage drinking.

