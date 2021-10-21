WKU responds to University of Kentucky student death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tragedy at the University of Kentucky after freshman student and FarmHouse Fraternity member Thomas Lofton Hazelwood was found unresponsive on Monday night, later dying at the University of Kentucky Hospital, on Wednesday, WKU responded with a message of solidarity.

“Our expectation at WKU is that all members of the WKU community will act responsibly and we encourage individuals who might be struggling with something to seek the appropriate support services that we have available to them,” says the Director of Media Relations at WKU, Dr. Jace Lux.

“Our thoughts go out to all of the students and faculty and staff who have been impacted there at the University of Kentucky and certainly our thoughts go out to that student’s, family, friends, loved ones” adds Dr. Lux.

Charlie Pride is the director of student activities at WKU and adds,

“Hopefully we can use this as a teachable moment and learn that sometimes decisions have far-reaching effects, including death, and hope that we educate our students whether it’s at the University Kentucky or Western Kentucky University, sometimes you have to be smart about the decisions that you make.

In an effort to ensure tragedies as such are prevented, WKU says it has guidelines and rules in place for members of Greek organizations.

Lux says, “there are policies and expectations that are made very clear to members of our Greek organizations, and there are consequences when those policies are violated.”

Pride adds, “looking out for each other is probably one of the biggest lessons we can tell our individuals in the organizations is we got to take care of each other.”

Pride also encourages anyone to reach out for help if they need it.

“If anybody needs to reach out one is our counseling center, they’re open there’s a hotline, there’s a way if, if you want to set up an appointment and visit with them, that is possible. Also, if you’re not comfortable calling them you can call our office which is the Office of Student Activities, which is in Downing Student Union, we can help find stuff for you to get you through the process,” says Pride.

Currently, there are two investigations open into the death of Hazelwood.

All activities at the Farmhouse Fraternity at UK have been suspended.

