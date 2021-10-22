Advertisement

2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital

A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, including a child, after a crash near the Elizabethtown Country Club, according to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m. 

The first car, which had two adult passengers and a child, was traveling east on Hodgenville Road when a driver in his 30s hit it head-on.

The two adults in the first car were killed, according to the sheriff, though it is unclear whether they died at the scene or were taken to the hospital. The child in the car was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The second driver was taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment.

This story will be updated.

