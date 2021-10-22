Bowling Green defeats Greenwood 3-1, wins 14th district championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2013, Bowling Green volleyball is a district champion.

The Purples outlasted their crosstown arch-rivals, the Greenwood Gators, in three sets-to-one, avenging last year’s lost in the district championship.

Right out the gate, both teams were neck-and-neck until Greenwood got the late edge, winning the first set 25-23.

The second set began in favor the Gators as they led 12-6 until a Bowling Green timeout. Tim Sharp’s Purples would go on a 9-3 run before tying the game at 23 a piece. That set would enter a deuce with both teams holding a set point advantage until the Purples completed the comeback with a 31-29 set win.

Set three carried all of the Purples momentum as they led from start-to-finish, winning 25-13. Greenwood would take a 9-4 lead in set four, hoping to force a fifth set, but Bowling Green would retake the lead by as much as six before winning 25-16.

There will soon be a draw to determine the schedule for next week’s 4th region tournament in Russellville.

