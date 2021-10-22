Advertisement

Bowling Green defeats Greenwood 3-1, wins 14th district championship

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2013, Bowling Green volleyball is a district champion.

The Purples outlasted their crosstown arch-rivals, the Greenwood Gators, in three sets-to-one, avenging last year’s lost in the district championship.

Right out the gate, both teams were neck-and-neck until Greenwood got the late edge, winning the first set 25-23.

The second set began in favor the Gators as they led 12-6 until a Bowling Green timeout. Tim Sharp’s Purples would go on a 9-3 run before tying the game at 23 a piece. That set would enter a deuce with both teams holding a set point advantage until the Purples completed the comeback with a 31-29 set win.

Set three carried all of the Purples momentum as they led from start-to-finish, winning 25-13. Greenwood would take a 9-4 lead in set four, hoping to force a fifth set, but Bowling Green would retake the lead by as much as six before winning 25-16.

There will soon be a draw to determine the schedule for next week’s 4th region tournament in Russellville.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Accident
Two killed in Muhlenberg County motorcycle wreck
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts
WKU responds to UK student death incident
WKU responds to University of Kentucky student death

Latest News

Greenwood advances to 14th District Title
Greenwood advances to 14th District Title match
Volleyball: South Warren Spartans vs Greenwood Gators
Volleyball: South Warren Spartans vs Greenwood Gators
Jerreth Sterns
WKU Football’s Jerreth Sterns named to 2021 Associated Press Midseason All-American Team
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 10-17-21