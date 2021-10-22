Chilly end to the week before big weekend warm up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was warm despite a cold front passing through the region, which delivered rain for some, but sunshine prevailed behind the front! That won’t be the case on Friday as cloud cover will dominate the region.

Even though it is Friday, you'll need a large cup of coffee to make it through the day due to the chilly conditions in addition to the cloud cover! (WBKO)

Friday will be gloomy with cloudy skies behind the front and highs only in the upper 50s for some and low 60s for most. Areas of drizzle will be possible towards central Kentucky this midday, but we anticipate much of the area to remain dry. West winds will eventually bring in drier and clearer air... which will allow overnight temperatures to plummet in the 40s!

The weekend will start off with clear and cool conditions with Saturday morning lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out, especially in suspect spots near rivers and lakes as well as rural valleys. During the day, Saturday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and even a few low 70s possible. Saturday night will spell for change as a warm front moves into the region, providing overnight lows only in the low-to-mid 50s along with some cloud coverage. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out Saturday evening into Saturday night, but we anticipate most to remain dry. Sunday will be the warmest day of the foreseeable future as the warm front provides breezy southerly winds, which combined with sunshine and a warm air mass, will result in abnormally warm conditions. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, though a few home thermometers in the low 80s are possible! Sunday will also see the return of moisture as isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

The chances for rain continues early next week with Monday having likely rain and continued breezy conditions as a cold front begins to move through the region. Once the cold front passes, we expect more seasonable conditions for Tuesday along with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will have the return of rain chances with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Thursday will have isolated rain chances, but highs look cooler going into the following weekend! The pattern for near-to-above normal temperatures continues along with the return of above normal precipitation for the region through October into early November.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Cool. High 63. Low 43. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible late. High 69. Low 55. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated AM showers possible. Breezy. High 79. Low 62. Winds S at 15 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High Today: 88 (1947)

Record Low Today: 23 (1987)

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 6:00 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Count: Low (2.3 - Weeds, Trees)

Mold Count: Moderate (6539 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 77

Yesterday’s Low: 49

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 2.40″ (-0.10″)

Yearly Precip: 46.56″ (+5.65″)

