City, Med Center Health move forward with property purchased for new facility

Warren County Fiscal Court
Warren County Fiscal Court(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday morning, the Warren County Fiscal Court approved the purchase agreement between the county and the Med Center for a new facility.

Med Center Health had initially made a bid for over $1.4 for the county-owned property at 638 East 5th Street which is where the Warren County Road Department resides.

The Med Center is expected to construct a cancer center using this property.

The road department will move to the Sugar Maple Square Building on KY 185.

