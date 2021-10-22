Edmonson Co. EMS, other local emergency agencies receive federal grant money

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS) recently announced 31 grants totaling more than $3.3 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSGP) to help local governments prepare for and counter acts of terrorism in the commonwealth.

Several agencies in southcentral Kentucky will be seeing those grants, including Edmonson County Ambulance Services.

Edmonson County plans to use the $42,320 grant, which is a reimbursement, for new cardiac monitor defibrillators.

“The fifteen will give us four identical monitors. With those were able to obtain 12 leads in the field, transmit them to the hospital, so which is is kind of the standard of care now. When I started, that wasn’t even thought about doing in the field. So, you know, EMS has come a long way. With that has come a lot of increased cost,” said Keith Sanders, Edmonson County EMS Director and Paramedic. “Our cardiac monitors are roughly $30-35,000 for cardiac monitoring and associated equipment.”

“That will help. That’s money that we don’t have to take out of other things, you know, and helps us maintain our equipment.”

The other following agencies received the federal grant money as well:

Bowling Green, City of - 911 Services $ 62,800 Enhancing Cybersecurity Uninterruptable Power Supply

Barren River ADD/Western KY University $ 51,170 Soft Target/Crowded Places Integrated Task Force Rapid Intervention Training

Bowling Green, City of - Fire Department HAZMAT Team $ 16,750 Emergent Threats Chemical Detection Monitor, Static Grounding Kit, Emergency Leak Control Kits

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.