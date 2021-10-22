Fiscal court approves first reading of Nashville Road subdivision aiming to build 500+ homes

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the first reading for property rezoning for a new subdivision near Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

In September, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to approve rezoning which would result in a new subdivision development off South McElwain Road and Nashville Road. Many nearby residents attended that meeting to express their concern for the potential new construction.

The development on the 263-acres of land is expected to have about 532 lots of 1,800 square foot residential homes.

Leon Tarter currently owns the land.

During the vote Friday morning, the only magistrate to vote against the item was Ron Cummings. It will take two readings to be fully approved.

