Gloomy and cool tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly cloudy, cool, and crisp conditions dominated the end of our work week. In fact, highs today struggled to make it out of the low 60s.

Tonight's forecast (wbko)

Good news if you’re not a fan of chilly conditions though, because we’re tracking a warming trend heading into the weekend! Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s by tomorrow and near 80 by Sunday. However, these summer-like temperatures don’t come without a price - we’re tracking storms to arrive Sunday morning. More widespread showers and storms drag into Monday with breezy winds out of the south at 15 mph! This is not expected to bring a severe weather threat or a complete washout. We’ll catch a break from the rain on Tuesday, but hold on to the umbrella because more rain chances are on the way through the mid-week and beyond. You can get our latest forecasts by tuning in to WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 69. Low 55. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated storms possible. High 79. Low 62. Winds S at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy w/ widespread showers and storms possible. High 74. Low 51. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 88 (1947)

Record Low: 23 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.40″ (-0.22″)

Yearly Precip: 46.56″ (+5.53″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 43 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: Low (2.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6539 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

