Hopkins Co. collision kills one child and one adult

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon on October 21, 2021, deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office were called to a fatal two-vehicle accident on Interstate 69 in the area of the 91-mile marker.

Officials said a 2006 Toyota sedan driven by 26-year-old Kara Smith, of Paducah, was heading north on Interstate 69. For an unknown reason Smith’s car veered off into the inside shoulder and into the median, then overcorrected back onto the northbound lane, lost control, traveled back across the median into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Dodge truck driven by 30-year-old Kevin Emily, of Benton, KY.

The southbound lane of Interstate 69 was shut down for approximately four hours, in order to complete the preliminary investigation.

The occupants of the Toyota included 30-year-old Jacob Jarred of Dresden, TN, and Smith’s two children ages 7 and 5.

Smith and one of the children were life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They are listed in stable condition.

Emily was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville and is listed in stable condition.

Jarred and the other child sustained fatal injuries. Both were pronounced deceased on scene by Hopkins County Coroner.

