Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says she’s stepping down from her second role as a cabinet secretary to focus more attention on economic development efforts.

Since taking office alongside Gov. Andy Beshear in late 2019, Coleman juggled dual roles as lieutenant governor and secretary of the state’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Now, the cabinet’s deputy secretary, Mary Pat Regan, will assume the role of acting secretary. Coleman will shift exclusively to her duties as the state’s No. 2 elected official.

The Democratic governor has said he will keep Coleman as his running mate when they seek reelection in 2023.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

