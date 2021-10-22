Advertisement

Madisonville teacher wins $15,000 in Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence contest

Brian Welch won 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence
By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An agriculture mechanics teacher in Madisonville, Kentucky has been named a winner of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, winning $15,000 for himself and $35,000 for his program.

Brian Welch, who teaches at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, is one of 15 prize winners.

“I have learned that students will rise to your level of expectation. Even the most tedious jobs will be accomplished with a high level of perfection if you, as the leader and teacher, match the level of enthusiasm needed to motivate students,’’ Welch wrote in his prize application. “I have also learned that the most important tool as an educator is not the equipment in your tool room, but the rapport you build with the students in your program.”

The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools.

“High school skilled trades teachers and their programs are an essential part of addressing the skilled trades worker shortage,’’ said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “These dedicated educators make a huge difference in the lives of young people every day, setting them on a course for a meaningful career and to make a difference in their community.’’

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was launched in 2017 by Eric Smidt, the founder of national tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools, to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools.

The 2021 prize drew more than 700 applications from 49 states and included three rounds of judging, each by an independent panel of experts from industry, education, trades, philanthropy and civic leadership.

