Sign up for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program starts Monday

Angel Tree
Angel Tree(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Starting Monday, you can sign up a child for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. The program allows children to have a better Christmas with the help of people in the community. Their names and wishlist are put on a Christmas tree that is set up at various locations such as the Greenwood Mall and Walmart.

“Residents throughout the community come and grab those angels off the tree, and they go shopping for the kids, and then they bring them back to the Salvation Army,” Commanding Officer Johnny Horton said.

You can sign your child up by visiting the Salvation Army location on 400 West Main Avenue in Bowling Green. The organization will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

“Last year we helped over 1,000 kids, provide Christmas for them,” Horton explained. “It’s to supplement their Christmas, we’re not providing full Christmas for them, we’re just trying to help supplement for the parents.”

The Salvation Army also encourages local businesses and churches to sponsor several children at once.

