Simpson County Judge Executive hopeful for rural broadband in the county

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.
Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said he has met with representatives from Charter Communications this week to discuss future plans for potential rural broadband coverage in the county.

I met with a representative from Charter Communications on Tuesday this week. Charter won a good portion of Simpson...

Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Charter won a significant portion of Simpson County in the Rural Development Opportunity Fund auction that was held by the FCC several months ago, and the auction awards federal money to companies for the purpose of building rural broadband Internet.

Barnes says on Facebook that Charter plans to start this project in the middle of November, but he was not sure what area that the company would start in.

“Hopefully county wide rural broad will soon be a reality in Simpson County,” Barnes said.

