Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County couple has been sentenced for being involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

In July, Lori and Thomas Vinson pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. They were arrested back in February.

As we previously reported, Lori lost her nursing job after admitting to entering the Capitol building.

[PREVIOUS: Nurse loses job after admitting of entering US Capitol building during riot]

On Friday, they were both sentenced to five years probation and 120 hours of community service. Both of them also have to pay a $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

14 News first talked to Lori one week after the insurrection. She said then she did not regret her actions and would do it again.

During Friday’s sentencing, however, Lori presented a letter that she says describes her as a person.

One line says, “I made statements to the media that I regret.”

Letter from Lori Vinson (WFIE)

Letter from Lori Vinson (WFIE)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.