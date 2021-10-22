Advertisement

Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
By 14 News Staff and Samantha Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County couple has been sentenced for being involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

In July, Lori and Thomas Vinson pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. They were arrested back in February.

As we previously reported, Lori lost her nursing job after admitting to entering the Capitol building.

[PREVIOUS: Nurse loses job after admitting of entering US Capitol building during riot]

On Friday, they were both sentenced to five years probation and 120 hours of community service. Both of them also have to pay a $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

14 News first talked to Lori one week after the insurrection. She said then she did not regret her actions and would do it again.

During Friday’s sentencing, however, Lori presented a letter that she says describes her as a person.

One line says, “I made statements to the media that I regret.”

Letter from Lori Vinson
Letter from Lori Vinson(WFIE)
Letter from Lori Vinson
Letter from Lori Vinson(WFIE)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Michael Dewitt
Suspect in cheerleader’s death now facing federal charges

Latest News

Signups for Angel Tree Program Start Monday
Signups for Angel Tree Program Start Monday
BGMU: Manhole work will partially close Adams Street Tuesday
Hometown Hero: Peyton Hunt
Hometown Hero: Peyton Hunt
CVS Health Announces Availability of Moderna Booster To Eligible Populations
CVS Health Announces Availability of Moderna Booster To Eligible Populations
Hart County teen entered into national database as missing
Hart County teen entered into national database as missing