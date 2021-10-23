BGMU: Manhole work will partially close Adams Street Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU has announced their Water/Wastewater Crews will have the right lane of Adams Street closed between E. Main Avenue and E. 10th Avenue on Tuesday, October 26 beginning at 8 am.

The closure is due to repair work being done on a manhole.

BGMU anticipates the lane closure will last until the morning of Wednesday, October 27 due to street repairs and concrete curing.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible.

Motorists are urged to drive safely in this area.

